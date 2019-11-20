Kamiar Maleki Named Director of Volta and Pulse Art Fairs

London-based collector and philanthropist Kamiar Maleki, who served as director of Contemporary Istanbul from 2016 to 2018, has been appointed fair director of both Volta and Pulse. The announcement comes on the heels of Ramsay Fairs’s acquisition of Volta from from Merchandise Mart Properties Inc. last month. At the time, Will Ramsay, the CEO of Ramsay Fairs, which owns Pulse and the Affordable Art Fair, said that the company plans to invest more in the marketing of Volta and the fair experience.

Commenting on Ramsay’s purchase of the fair, Amanda Coulson the founding director of Volta, said: “Volta has an exciting future ahead of it under the Ramsay Fairs banner and I am happy to take more of a back seat, entrusting the bulk of the organizing work under their knowledgeable leadership.” Coulson, who will remain involved with the fair as a board member, is also the executive director of the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas, which recently endured a devastating hurricane.

Cofounder of the Agha Khan Museum UK Patrons Chapter and founder of ICA Young Patrons for the Institute of Contemporary Art in London, Maleki will replace Cristina Salmastrelli, the managing director of Ramsay Fairs, who has been serving as director of Pulse on an interim basis. Commenting on his new role, Maleki stated, “I am excited to continue the efforts of positioning Volta and Pulse as the strong fairs for emerging art and artists. A place where we can discover and enjoy art like we have never done before.”

The next edition of Pulse will take place from December 5 to December 8 on Miami Beach. Following the cancelation of last year's iteration of Volta New York, the fair will return to New York City in March of 2020. Volta Basel will be held from June 15 to June 20, 2020. Both Pulse and Volta have been running for fifteen years.

