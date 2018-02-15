Kapwani Kiwanga Wins Inaugural Frieze Artist Award

Frieze announced today that Kapwani Kiwanga has been named the inaugural winner of the Frieze Artist Award, which recognizes emerging artists. Kiwanga will receive up to $30,000 to realize an open-air installation at Frieze New York, which will take place in Randall’s Island Park from May 4 to May 6, 2018. Curated by Adrienne Edwards, the curator at large at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Frieze Artist Award forms part of the fair’s nonprofit program and is supported by the Luma Foundation.

“I’m thrilled to be launching the Artist Award at Frieze New York with such a strong, thought-provoking artist,” Edwards said. “Kapwani’s rigorous research and imaginative approach confront audiences with the raw materials and elemental structures of power. I’m looking forward to experiencing Kapwani’s ambitious artwork in Randall’s Island Park, which will ask poignant questions about our built environment and human histories of control.”

Kiwanga’s winning commission, Shady (a working title), will be a large-scale sculptural work will be installed outside the entrance to the fair. Created with industrial metal and Shade Cloth, an agricultural fabric, which is commonly used in large-scale farming in Africa, the imposing structure will feature passageways punctuated by holes that both invite and obstruct movement. The piece will reference the colonial appropriation of land from indigenous communities and the manipulation of the natural environment for economic gain.

The Paris-based artist’s winning proposal was selected from an international open call, resulting in hundreds of applications from more than fifty countries. Chaired by Loring Randolph, Frieze’s artistic director, the jury comprised Edwards; artist Liam Gillick; Eungie Joo, the contemporary art curator at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; and Pablo León de la Barra, a London and New York–based independent curator.