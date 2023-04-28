Karin Hindsbo Named Director of Tate Modern

Karin Hindsbo, the director of Norway’s recently opened National Museum, has been appointed director of London’s Tate Modern, among the world’s most prominent and well-attended museums. Stepping into the role in September, the Danish-born Hindsbo will replace Frances Morris, who announced her intention to retire from the museum in 2016 to focus on curatorial projects and climate change.

Hindsbo said she was “beyond excited” to take the job and that “some of my greatest experiences encountering art” happened at the museum, located in London’s former Bankside Power Station on the River Thames. “I am eager to continue the magnificent work being done, creating a unique and inspiring museum for a wide and diverse audience.”

Maria Balshaw, director of Tate—which consists of four Tate museums: Modern, Britain, Liverpool, and St Ives—noted the success of the National Museum, whose creation Hindsbo was tasked with overseeing in 2017. The Oslo museum merges the collections of four institutions; its 400,000 objects make it the largest museum in the Nordic countries. Although the Dane was criticized in the Norwegian press for her managing style, acquisition choices, and delays, the museum was unveiled last June to positive reviews.

“Her nuanced and diverse approach to expressing national and transnational artistic ecologies chimes with Tate Modern’s ethos brilliantly,” Balshaw said. “Working alongside the outstanding team at Tate Modern, I know Karin will bring vision, creativity and a spirit of artistic ambition that will enable us to continue reaching new heights in the years to come.”

Hindsbo has also worked as the director of Kode in Bergen (2014–17), Sørlandets Kunstmuseum in Kristiansand (2012–14), Kunsthal Aarhus (2009–11), and Copenhagen’s Den Frie Centre for Contemporary Art (2006–08), in addition to editing the Danish journal Øjeblikket. She studied at the Aarhus University and the Humboldt University of Berlin.

