Katerina Gregos Named Artistic Director of National Museum of Contemporary Art, Athens

Greek-born curator, writer, and art historian Katerina Gregos has been announced as the new artistic director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) in Athens. The twenty-year-old institution reopened to visitors today following a closure lasting several weeks and forced by the continuing Covid-19 crisis.

“With her international experience, her rich exhibition and publishing history and her numerous collaborations with international institutions, Katerina Gregos is the person who can lead EMST to its new era: towards a museum of contemporary art that is welcoming to the public, active, dynamic, at the forefront of developments in culture and which serves to unite the visual arts community in Greece,” said Greek sports and culture minister Lina Mendoni, in a statement. “The aim of this new era of EMST is to contribute decisively to the enhancement of Athens as a major European centre for contemporary creation, which will promote the work of Greek artists, engender, and promote innovative ideas and foster a dynamic and meaningful artistic dialogue.”

Gregos, whose socially and politically minded curatorial practice centers around themes of democracy, human rights, and ecology, studied at the Courtauld Institute of Art, King’s College, and City University, all in London. She began her career as a cofounding director and curator of the Deste Foundation’s Centre for Contemporary Art in Athens, additionally serving as curator of Deste’s noted Dakis Joannu Collection. In 2006, she was appointed artistic director of Argos Centre for Audiovisual Arts in Brussels, and for the past four years she has served as the artistic director at Art Brussels while working as an independent curator. She has curated numerous international exhibitions, including the First Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art, the Fifth Thessaloniki Biennial in Greece, the 2013 Göteborg Biennial in Sweden, and Manifesta 9. As well, she has curated three national pavilions at the Venice Biennale—those of Denmark, Belgium, and Croatia—and in 2016 was appointed curator of visual arts of the nonprofit Schwarz Foundation, based in Munich and Athens.

Gregos will take up her post July 1.

