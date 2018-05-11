Käthe Kollwitz Museum Will Relocate to New Building in West Berlin

The privately-owned Käthe Kollwitz Museum in Berlin, dedicated to the legacy of the twentieth-century German artist, was forced to find a new home after the landlord of the building where it currently resides decided to end its lease, Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper reports. Founded in 1986, the museum has operated in its current location in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district of the city for nearly thirty years.

The building’s leaseholder, Bernd Schultz, the founder of Villa Grisebach auction house, plans to allow the new Museum of Exile to rent the space. The institution will commemorate the German exodus during World War II.

The Käthe Kollwitz Museum will move to its new premises, which are owned by the state, in 2019. “Käthe Kollwitz is one of Germany’s most important artists,” Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s chief culture official, said. “Safeguarding her legacy is an essential task for Berlin.”