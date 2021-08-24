Katherine Bradford Wins Rappaport Prize

Painter Katherine Bradford, known for her work depicting featureless, androgynous figures adrift in nebulous, color-saturated settings, has been named the winner of the 2021 Rappaport Prize. The news was announced by deCordova Sculpture Museum and Park, which administers the prize. Bradford, who divides her time between Brooklyn, New York, and Brunswick, Maine, will receive $35,000 and on November 3 will deliver the annual Rappaport lecture at the Lincoln, Massachusetts–based deCordova; a solo exhibition of Bradford’s work will follow there, at a date yet to be determined.

The seventy-eighty-year-old Bradford, who did not begin painting until the age of thirty, counts a diverse range of artists including Forrest Bess, Carroll Dunham, Philip Guston, A. R. Penck, Mark Rothko, and Joan Snyder as influences. The winner of a Guggenheim Fellowship, she has shown widely, including at MoMA PS 1 and the Brooklyn Museum in New York and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, among other institutions. Her work is held in the collections of museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Brooklyn Museum, both in New York; the Dallas Museum of Art; the Menil Collection in Houston; and the Portland Museum of Art in Maine. In September, she will exhibit alongside textile artist Diedrick Brackens in a two-person show at the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A retrospective of her work will appear at the Portland Museum of Art in 2022.

The Phyllis and Jerome Lyle Rappaport Foundation established the prize in 2000 and then fully funded it in 2010 in recognition of artists with roots in New England who have “demonstrated significant creativity and vision.”

