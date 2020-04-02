Kathleen Bartels to Lead Toronto’s Museum of Contemporary Art

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) in Toronto has named Kathleen Bartels as its next executive director and CEO. Bartels most recently served as director of the Vancouver Art Gallery (VAG), which she helmed for eighteen years. During her tenure, Bartels was responsible for tripling VAG’s annual operating budget, securing major gifts for the construction of its new building, growing its permanent collection by more than 60 percent, and establishing VAG’s Institute of Asian Art.

“We are especially thankful that she is joining us now, as arts organizations across the world face the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brad Keast, chair of MoCA’s board of directors. “Kathleen has led an organization through 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis, and other tumultuous times, and we are grateful to have her guidance and wealth of experience available to us as we navigate this new reality.”

Commenting on her new role, Bartels said: “I’m honored and excited to be joining such a strong staff and board whose exemplary commitment to contemporary art, community engagement, and institutional collaborations is to be applauded. . . .While I recognize that these are challenging times, I am committed to leading the institution’s growth and long-term impact in the years to come, with my first and foremost priority being the well-being of MoCA staff and patrons.”

