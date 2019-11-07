Kathrin Becker Named Artistic Director of Berlin’s Kindl Center for Contemporary Art

Kathrin Becker, who currently serves as the managing director of the Neuer Berliner Kunstverein (n.b.k.), has been hired as the new artistic director of Berlin’s Kindl Center for Contemporary Art. She will succeed founding director Andreas Fiedler, who will step down after a nearly eight-year tenure, but will remain involved at the center as an artistic advisor, and will take up the post in February 2020.

Fiedler has led the center since Swiss collectors Salome Grisard and Burkhard Varnholt purchased the abandoned fifty-nine-thousand-square-foot former brewery in 2011 and decided to convert it into an arts complex. In September, Fiedler requested his contract at the center be terminated so that he could return to working as a freelance curator and pursue other projects.

“We are infinitely grateful to Andreas Fiedler for sharing our vision of a center for contemporary art in the former brewery building from the very beginning and for developing it together with us,” said Grisard and Varnholt. “Only thanks to his precise and high-quality exhibition planning was it possible to turn the Kindl into the distinguished exhibition house it is today in the relatively short time since its complete opening in autumn 2016.”

Since joining the Neuer Berliner Kunstverein (n.b.k.) in 2001, Becker has curated a number of exhibitions including “Candice Breitz: Labour” (2019), “John Bock: Im AntliTZ des SchädelapparaTZ” (2019), and “Halil Altındere: Space Refugee” (2016). She also served as curator of the third Moscow International Biennial for Young Art (2012), “No more bad girls? at the Kunsthalle Exnergasse in Vienna, and “Louise Bourgeois: Intime Abstraktionen” (2003) at the Akademie der Künste Berlin.

Commenting on her new position, Becker said, “Within a short time, the Kindl Center for Contemporary Art has developed into an important institution within the Berlin art scene and offers great potential for exhibitions and projects in various formats. I’m looking forward to this new task as artistic director of the Kindl and to helping shape the further development of its profile and increasing the focus on social issues in the program.”

ALL IMAGES