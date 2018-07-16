Katonah Museum of Art Appoints Michael Gitlitz as Executive Director

The Katonah Museum of Art in Westchester County, New York, has named Michael Gitlitz the institution’s new executive director. With more than twenty-five years in the art world, Gitlitz has worked at various galleries, including Hirschl & Adler Galleries, Hirschl & Adler Modern, and Marlborough Gallery, as well as at the auction house Paddle8, where he served as senior specialist in modern and contemporary art from 2016 to 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael who has the perfect expertise, energy, and professional background for the Katonah Museum of Art,” said board president Deborah Mullin. “His experience and vision will support the KMA’s mission to promote the visual arts to our diverse community.”

Gitlitz succeeds Darsie Alexander, who was executive director of the KMA from 2014 through early 2018. Alexander stepped down from the helm of the museum in order to join the Jewish Museum in New York as its new chief curator.