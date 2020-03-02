Kristin-Lee Moolman Wins $20,000 Rudin Prize for Emerging Photographers

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, has selected Kristin-Lee Moolman as the 2020 winner of its biennial Rudin Prize for Emerging Photographers. Established in 2012 and sponsored by the May and Samuel Rudin Family Foundation, the $20,000 award celebrates underrecognized photographers who are pushing the boundaries of the medium. Nominated by Cindy Sherman, Moolman was presented with the honor on Saturday, February 29.

“In the eight years since we established the prize, we’ve had the good fortune to present work by groundbreaking artists, and Kristin-Lee’s work is no exception,” said arts patron Beth Rudin DeWoody, who helped launch the prize. “Her work invigorates the medium and presents an urgent perspective that is often underrepresented in museums. I can’t wait to see where the future takes Kristin-Lee, and I look forward to sharing her groundbreaking work with Norton visitors.”

An exhibition of Moolman’s work, which is presented with this year’s other nominees—Jess T. Dugan, Lina Hashim, and David Spero—will be on view until June 21. Selections from each nominee will also enter the Norton’s permanent holdings. Previous prize winners include she Elizabeth Bick, who was nominated by Shirin Neshat (2016); Rami Maymon, who was nominated by Adi Nes (2014); and Analia Saban, who was nominated by John Baldessari (2012).

