Kristina Newman-Scott Named President of BRIC

BRIC, the Brooklyn-based arts organization perhaps best known for its free, summer-long BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, has announced that Kristina Newman-Scott was appointed the organization’s new president. The artist, curator, and arts administrator, who since 2015 has served as director of culture for the State of Connecticut, will assume her responsibilities in September, during BRIC’s fortith anniversary season.

Newman-Scott succeeds Leslie Griesbach Schultz who during her thirteen-year tenure openedthe organization’s BRIC House, a 40,000-square-foot arts-and-media complex, which draws 100,000 visitors each year. The venue comprises two performance spaces; an exhibition space; a project room; a glass-walled television studio where BRIC TV, its Brooklyn-focused cable and digital network, films and broadcasts; and a state-of-the-art public access media center.

Orignially from Kingston, Jamaica, where she worked as a television and radio producer, Newman-Scott moved to Connecticut in 2005, and took her first job as director of visual arts at Real Art Ways in Hartford. In 2010, she relocated to Massachusetts where she joined the Boston Center for the Arts as director of programs, and from 2012 through 2015, she served as director of marketing, events, and cultural affairs for the city of Hartford.

Commenting on her new role, Newman-Scott said, “The mission of BRIC—including using the arts as a catalyst to create vibrant, connected, and strong communities—has been part of my DNA as long as I can remember. When we have access to the arts, we can most effectively advocate for our needs, educate our children, invest in the talent around us and support each other. I am honored be a part of the BRIC team, and to continue this important and rewarding work.”