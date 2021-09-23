Kristy Edmunds Named Director of MASS MoCA

Kristy Edmunds has been appointed director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. Edmunds, who since 2011 has served as executive and artistic director of UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA), succeeds museum founder Joseph C. Thompson, who led the institution for more than thirty years before stepping down last August; Tracy Moore served as interim director while the museum’s board searched for a new permanent leader.

A veteran of the art world, Edmunds brings to the institution as many decades of experience as Thompson left with, though of a considerably more diverse range. Prior to joining CAP UCLA, Edmunds was artistic director of the Melbourne International Arts Festival; before that, she was head of the School of Performing Arts and deputy dean at the Victorian College of the Arts at the University of Melbourne. Edmunds was the founding executive and artistic director of the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art and the TBA (Time Based Art) Festival, both in Portland, Oregon, and was inaugural consulting artistic director for the Park Avenue Armory, New York.

“I have been fascinated with MASS MoCA from the second I learned about it decades ago,” Edmunds said. She described the chance to lead the institution as “a tremendous honor,” noting, “What it took to make it possible is extraordinary. What it feels like to experience art in this place is unlike anywhere else. There’s an aliveness charging through the campus itself that manages to honor the past while being in the vivid present.”

Edmunds will assume her new role in October.

