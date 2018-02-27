Kuwaiti Artists Win Art Jameel’s Inaugural Artist Commission

A pair of women artists from Kuwait, Aseel AlYacoub and Alia Farid, have been given $70,000 to transform Dubai’s new Jameel Arts Centre into an artificial forest brimming with light. Their site-specific installation, titled Contrary Life: a Botanical Light Garden Devoted to Trees, is the inaugural artist commission from Art Jameel, the organization behind the Jameel Prize, awarded through London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. The Jameel Arts Centre, which will contain an outdoor sculpture garden, library, research center, and events space, is scheduled to open in late 2018.

The jury for the prize was made up of Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, the Sharjah Art Foundation’s president, and James Lingwood, the codirector of the nonprofit UK arts group, Artangel.