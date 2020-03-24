KW Institute for Contemporary Art Expands Its Curatorial Team

The KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin, which is currently closed until at least April 19 due to COVID-19, has added four new members to its curatorial team. Kathrin Bentele and Léon Kruijswijk have been appointed assistant curators; Clémentine Deliss has been named associate curator; and Nadim Samman is the institute’s new curator for digital space.

Bentele was previously a curatorial fellow at Artists Space in New York. Her recent curatorial projects include the exhibition “Clipping the Din” (2019) at Krizinger Projekt in Vienna, which she organized with Daniel Baumann and Matthew Hanson. Kruijswijk came to KW in 2018 and has been working as a curatorial fellow. Deliss previously worked as a mentor for artists and faculty of the master’s program at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Samman cofounded the nonprofit Import Projects Berlin and curated the first Antarctic Biennale (2017) as well as the fifth Marrakech Biennale (2012).

The new hires will work with chief curator and director Krist Gruijthuijsen, curator Anna Fritz, and associate curator Mason Leaver-Yap to shape KW’s program. Currently, the institute is growing its digital footprint and will feature interviews, walkthroughs, and screenings related to its current exhibitions dedicated to Kris Lemsalu Malone & Kyp Malone Lemsalu, Jasmina Metwaly & Yazan Khalili, and Hassan Sharif online.

