LA Dealer Aaron Bondaroff Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Dealer Aaron Bondaroff, the cofounder and partner of Moran Bondaroff gallery in Los Angeles (formerly known as OHWOW), resigned yesterday after three women accused the dealer of sexual misconduct.

Through his attorney, Bondaroff told Artnet that he is stepping away from his gallery in order “to focus on improving myself and making amends.” In response to the allegations, brothers Mills and Al Moran, who are partners with Bondaroff, released a statement, first published by Artnews, which reads: “To the women who have come forward, and to any who might have similar stories, please know we hear you, and we take your claims very seriously. We have a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment in any form.” The dealers also wrote that they are grateful to be a part of the arts community in Los Angeles and “look forward to positively contributing to it for many years to come.”

The Morans told Artnews that they plan to change the name of their gallery and are working to dissolve Bondaroff’s ownership stake in the company.