LA MoCA to Launch Program Focused on Performance at Geffen Contemporary

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) in Los Angeles is planning to activate its satellite space Geffen Contemporary with a new event series called Wonmi’s Warehouse Programs. The initiative will include curatorial projects that highlight the performing arts, artistic experimentation, and a wide range of contemporary and social practices through summits, readings, idea fairs, concerts, screenings, and other activities in an effort to make Geffen Contemporary a year-round community space.

Wonmi’s Warehouse Programs will be supported with a founding gift of $5 million from longtime MoCA Trustee Wonmi Kwon; her husband; Kihong Kwon; and their family, which director Klaus Biesenbach called “transformative.” “I see Warehouse Programs becoming its own institution within MoCA,” Biesenbach told the Los Angeles Times. “All of the sudden performance seems to be the new authentic. When we can watch everything on Instagram and YouTube, it seems to be that people want to see [art] one-on-one—that’s what people are longing for.”

The donation will also allow MoCA to open an artist bar and restaurant that will connect the venue with Aileen Getty Plaza and make upgrades to its infrastructure including adding theatrical lighting and audiovisual systems. Inaugurating the space will be a Barbara Kruger mural which will face Alameda Street. The work comes a year after an earlier gift, also made by Wonmi Kwon and her family, of the Kruger mural, Untitled (Questions), 1990/2018. More information about the Warehouse Programs will be made available in 2020.

