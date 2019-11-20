LA MoCA to Offer Free Admission Starting January 11, 2020

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) Los Angeles announced today that on Saturday, January 11, 2020, it will begin offering free general admission at both of its locations. The admission policy change was made possible when MoCA board president Carolyn Clark Powers revealed she would gift the institution $10 million during the museum’s first annual benefit in May.

“Everyone at MOCA is so excited and proud to share Carolyn’s incredibly generous gift with our visitors!” said museum director Klaus Biesenbach. “Offering free general admission is essential for MoCA to be an active, civic-minded institution, open and inviting to our communities.” In celebration of the first day that MoCA will be free to the public, the museum will organize performances and music, host artmaking activities, and offer food on January 11 at both of its downtown Los Angeles locations.

While free general admission will improve the museum’s accessibility, MoCA also approved raising the ticket price for its special exhibitions. The cost will increase from $15 to $18 per person. The first show which visitors will have to pay for will be its major survey of Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Little Tokyo. Opening May 17, 2020, the exhibition spans more than thirty years of her pioneering work in video and audio installation. Thursday evenings at the museum, from 5 PM to 8 PM will continue to be free for all exhibitions.

