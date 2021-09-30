LA’s David Kordansky Gallery to Open New York Outpost

David Kordansky Gallery, for nearly two decades a force in the Los Angeles art world, is opening a new outpost in New York in the spring of 2022. The gallery will occupy space on West Twentieth Street in the city’s Chelsea district, and is being designed by Kulapat Yantrasast, founder of Los Angeles–based architecture firm WHY, which designed Kordansky’s space in LA’s Mid-City neighborhood. Anna Fisher, formerly director of sales at New York’s Victoria Miro, just a few blocks north, will helm the new location.

“Opening our own space in New York is the beginning of an incredible new chapter in the gallery’s journey,” said gallery founder David Kordansky.

Inaugurating the space will be an exhibition of work by LA-born sculpture and installation artist Lauren Halsey, whose practice investigates the relationship between art, architecture, and urban populations. “We’re honored to take this next step by presenting Lauren’s first solo exhibition in the city,” said Kordansky, noting that the artist “embodies the visionary energies and histories of Los Angeles—and a collaborative ethos that is an inspiration for community-making everywhere.”

