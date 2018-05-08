LACMA and Arizona State Begin Academic Program for Museum Professionals of Color

Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times writes that the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University are teaming up for a three-year program to help people of color gain access to a broader range of professional fields within museums, such as curation and directing. The underrepresentation of people of color in arts institutions is a cause of renewed concern, especially in light of the recent protests surrounding the Brooklyn Museum’s hiring of a white curator for African art. “We need things to start changing now,” said LACMA’s chief executive and director, Michael Govan. “Addressing it directly and speaking loudly sends a strong signal.”

The academic program is being referred to as the LACMA-ASU Masters Fellowship in Art History and “will combine master’s-level coursework and a thesis with on-the-job work experience at LACMA or the Herberger’s art museum,” writes Pogrebin.

Michael Crow, Arizona State University’s president, said: “Many of our collections are too culturally narrow, many of our institutions are reflective of insufficient diversity in artistic expression. That means we need more perspectives from those folks who will ultimately be helping to run institutions.”