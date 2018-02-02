LACMA’s Pavilion for Japanese Art to Close for Renovation

On Monday, February 5, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) will close its Pavilion for Japanese Art for a restoration project that will take two years to complete. The pavilion is one of the few spaces that will stay as LACMA moves forward with its mammoth redesign, which will raze much of its current campus. “While minor cosmetic fixes have been made over the years, the pavilion is due for a comprehensive makeover,” the museum’s website states.

The 32,000-square-foot complex opened in 1988, and was the last project designed by architect Bruce Goff. He created the space to house the collection of Joe Price, who stipulated that the “art itself” should serve as the inspiration for its design. The pavilion is divided into two sections, each with a roof that recalls those usually found on Shinto temples. The building’s exterior walls are made of Kalwall, a translucent fiberglass, that allows natural light to illuminate its collection, which includes works dating from antiquity to the present.