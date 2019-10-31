LACMA to Partner with Yuz Museum and Qatar Museums on Future Programming

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Yuz Museum Shanghai (YUZ), and Qatar Museums (QM) have agreed to jointly develop and share exhibitions and other programming across their institutions in an attempt to encourage the exchange of art and ideas among the three cities. “Together, we are experimenting with new and innovative ways to share the collections and programs from LACMA, YUZ, and Qatar Museums with a larger global audience,” said Michael Govan, director and CEO of LACMA.

The partnership’s inaugural exhibition, “In Production: Art and the Studio System,” will explore the interconnected histories of visual art and film, with a particular focus on how the site of the studio, both in visual arts and in cinematic production, has radically shifted in the last twenty years, and will bring works by twenty-four artists, including Cayetano Ferrer, Douglas Gordon, Alex Israel, Mike Kelley, Alex Prager, Amanda Ross-Ho, and Martine Syms, among others from LACMA’s collection, to Shanghai. Curated by Rita Gonzalez, LACMA’s head of contemporary art, it will open to the public at the Yuz Museum on November 7.

Following “In Production,” three shows will be presented in 2020: “The Abode of Illusions: The Garden of Zhang Daqian,” which will draw from the Yuz Collection; “This Is Not a Selfie: Photographic Self-Portraits from the Audrey and Sydney Irmas Collection,” which will feature works from LACMA; and “Yoshitomo Nara,” which will be on view at LACMA from April 5 to August 2, 2020 before traveling to the Yuz Museum in the fall of 2020. Further plans for exhibitions and curatorial projects involving the three institutions are currently under discussion.

For Yuz Museum founder and chairman Budi Tek, the collaboration “fundamentally reconsiders the possibilities for institutional cooperation.” He said, “Yuz Museum aims to create a window into China’s contemporary culture for the world and this new partnership aligns with that mission in allowing YUZ to engage audiences in Los Angeles and Doha.”

Last year, Tek and Govan made a landmark agreement to ensure the future of Tek’s collection of 1,500 works of Chinese contemporary art. Tek, who has been battling pancreatic cancer, has been working to open a foundation that will allow the public to continue to benefit from his massive holdings. What makes the endeavor challenging is that public entities such as the US-model of a nonprofit organization are rare in China.

While Tek’s collection is currently managed by a private foundation which is run by his company, he is working with Govan to open a new foundation that will be managed by a board of trustees comprising three representatives from LACMA and three from the Yuz Museum. A spokesperson for LACMA confirmed that the plan is still in the works, but said it is unrelated to this announcement about upcoming programming.

