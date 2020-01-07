Lahore Biennale Names Artists Participating in Second Edition

The Lahore Biennale Foundation has released its list of over seventy artists who will participate in the second edition of the Lahore Biennale (LB02), “Between the Sun and the Moon,” taking place between January 26 and February 29. Curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, the director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, the exhibition will focus on the Global South—“where ongoing social disaffection is being aggravated by climate change”—and will be held at various cultural and heritage sites throughout the city of Lahore, Pakistan, including the Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore Museum.

Commenting on the theme, Al Qasimi said: “For centuries, inhabitants of these regions oriented themselves with reference to the sun, the moon, and the constellations. How might we reflect on our place within the cosmos today, at this conjuncture of planetary climate crisis and polarities between societies?” She added: “LB02 looks upwards with a view to forging new resonances and new imaginings of the future that encompass the full breadth of its material and virtual possibilities, growing from a tradition of intra-regional mobility of ideas, people, flora, and fauna.”

The event will feature more than twenty new commissions by local and international artists, including an immersive multimedia installation and performative experience by Almagul Menlibayeva that is inspired by Timurid ruler and astronomer Sultan Ulugh Beg; a film by Alia Farid exploring humanity’s multidimensional relationship with animals and the environment; an installation and publication by Reem Falaknaz on pigeon racing as a shared cultural link between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates; and a bronze sculpture by Taus Makhacheva that depicts the fragmentary narratives of twelve fictional female characters, each accompanied by sound and poetry by women writers such as Rachida Madani and Warsan Shire.

The full list of participating artists is as follows:

Abdullah Al Saadi

Adrián Villar Rojas

Afrah Shafiq

Ajam Media Collective

Alia Farid

Ali Kazim

Almagul Menlibayeva

Amar Kanwar

Amina Menia

Amina Zoubir

Anwar Saeed

Ayesha Zulfiqar

Ayman Zedani

Bahar Behbahani

Barbara Walker

Basir Mahmood

Basma Al Sharif

Bouchra Khalili

Diana Al-Hadid

Eyob Kitaba

Farah Al Qasimi

Farideh Lashai

Farkhanda Ashraf

Gary Simmons

Hassan Hajjaj

Haroon Mirza

Hajra Waheed

Halil Altindere

Haris Epaminonda

Hera Büyüktaşçıyan and Hajra Haider Karrar

Hoda Afshar

Hrair Sarkissian

Imran Ahmad

Jeanno Gaussi

John Akomfrah

Kader Attia

Kamala Ibrahim Ishaq

Lida Abdul

Madiha Aijaz

Mariam Ghani

Mark Salvatus

Marwa Arsanios

Mohammad Ali Talpur

Moza Al Matrooshi

Mudasar Rahadi

Munem Wasif

Muzzamil Ruheel

Nalini Malani

Nedko Solakov

Pak Khawateen Painting Club

Rabbya Naseer & Hurmat ul Ain

Rachid Koraïchi

Rahat Ali

Rasheed Araeen

Rayyane Tabet

Reem Falaknaz

Shezad Dawood

Simone Fattal

Slavs and Tatars

Taus Makhacheva

Tentative Collective

Vivan Sundaram

Wael Shawky

Waseem Akram

Younus Nomani

Yousuf Nomani

Zarina Bhimji

Zulfiqar Rind

