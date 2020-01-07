Lahore Biennale Names Artists Participating in Second Edition
The Lahore Biennale Foundation has released its list of over seventy artists who will participate in the second edition of the Lahore Biennale (LB02), “Between the Sun and the Moon,” taking place between January 26 and February 29. Curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, the director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, the exhibition will focus on the Global South—“where ongoing social disaffection is being aggravated by climate change”—and will be held at various cultural and heritage sites throughout the city of Lahore, Pakistan, including the Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore Museum.
Commenting on the theme, Al Qasimi said: “For centuries, inhabitants of these regions oriented themselves with reference to the sun, the moon, and the constellations. How might we reflect on our place within the cosmos today, at this conjuncture of planetary climate crisis and polarities between societies?” She added: “LB02 looks upwards with a view to forging new resonances and new imaginings of the future that encompass the full breadth of its material and virtual possibilities, growing from a tradition of intra-regional mobility of ideas, people, flora, and fauna.”
The event will feature more than twenty new commissions by local and international artists, including an immersive multimedia installation and performative experience by Almagul Menlibayeva that is inspired by Timurid ruler and astronomer Sultan Ulugh Beg; a film by Alia Farid exploring humanity’s multidimensional relationship with animals and the environment; an installation and publication by Reem Falaknaz on pigeon racing as a shared cultural link between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates; and a bronze sculpture by Taus Makhacheva that depicts the fragmentary narratives of twelve fictional female characters, each accompanied by sound and poetry by women writers such as Rachida Madani and Warsan Shire.
The full list of participating artists is as follows:
Abdullah Al Saadi
Adrián Villar Rojas
Afrah Shafiq
Ajam Media Collective
Alia Farid
Ali Kazim
Almagul Menlibayeva
Amar Kanwar
Amina Menia
Amina Zoubir
Anwar Saeed
Ayesha Zulfiqar
Ayman Zedani
Bahar Behbahani
Barbara Walker
Basir Mahmood
Basma Al Sharif
Bouchra Khalili
Diana Al-Hadid
Eyob Kitaba
Farah Al Qasimi
Farideh Lashai
Farkhanda Ashraf
Gary Simmons
Hanok Melkamzer
Hassan Hajjaj
Haroon Mirza
Hajra Waheed
Halil Altindere
Haris Epaminonda
Hera Büyüktaşçıyan and Hajra Haider Karrar
Hoda Afshar
Hrair Sarkissian
Imran Ahmad
Jeanno Gaussi
John Akomfrah
Kader Attia
Kamala Ibrahim Ishaq
Lida Abdul
Madiha Aijaz
Mariam Ghani
Mark Salvatus
Marwa Arsanios
Mohammad Ali Talpur
Moza Al Matrooshi
Mudasar Rahadi
Munem Wasif
Muzzamil Ruheel
Nalini Malani
Nedko Solakov
Pak Khawateen Painting Club
Rabbya Naseer & Hurmat ul Ain
Rachid Koraïchi
Rahat Ali
Rasheed Araeen
Rayyane Tabet
Reem Falaknaz
Shezad Dawood
Simone Fattal
Slavs and Tatars
Taus Makhacheva
Tentative Collective
Vivan Sundaram
Wael Shawky
Waseem Akram
Younus Nomani
Yousuf Nomani
Zarina Bhimji
Zulfiqar Rind