Laila Alfaddagh Named Director of Saudi Arabia’s National Museum

The board of trustees of Saudi Arabia’s National Museum has appointed Laila Alfaddagh director general of the institution. In her new role, Alfaddagh will be tasked with raising the museum’s profile, elevating its offerings, and upgrading visitors’ experience.

Alfaddagh, who holds a master’s degree in international studies from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, was from 2010 to 2017 secretary of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra. On being named head of museums and exhibits at the center, which is Saudi Aramco’s corporate social responsibility project, in May 2017, she played a key role in developing Saudi Arabia’s first children’s museum and in establishing the Ithra Art Prize, which was launched in 2017 to recognize emerging Saudi artists.

Saudi Arabia has recently taken steps to preserve its heritage and promote cultural activities, inaugurating within its Cultural Ministry a body dedicated to founding museums throughout the country. Related initiives include the launch of the country’s first international contemporary art biennial and the establishment of a permanent arts hub in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region of Al-Ula.

