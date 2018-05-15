LAND Founder Shamim M. Momin to Join Seattle’s Henry Art Gallery as Senior Curator

Shamim M. Momin, the founding director and curator of LAND (the Los Angeles Nomadic Division), announced today that she will step away from the nonprofit on June 30. Established in 2009, the organization is a public art initiative that is committed to providing artists with a platform to exhibit works outside of the museum or gallery context.

“This is an exciting moment for us, one marked by progress and anticipation, and we look forward to sharing LAND's next dynamic curatorial voice and vision with you, our extraordinary community,” Momin said in a statement. “Please know that my commitment to maintaining the ambitious programming that you have made possible remains.”

Moving forward, LAND will be led by two codirectors. Allison M. Keating, the current director of development and administration will serve as one of the codirectors as well as curator of performance. A national search for the other codirector and chief curator will begin in the coming months.

Prior to starting LAND, Momin was associate curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, where she worked on the 2008 and 2004 editions of the Whitney Biennial and served as branch director of the museum’s now-defunct Altria space in Midtown Manhattan. In September, she will join the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle as senior curator.