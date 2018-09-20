Larissa Sansour to Represent Denmark in 2019 Venice Biennale

Danish-Palestinian artist Larissa Sansour, whose practice comprises film, photography, installation, and sculpture, has chosen to represent Denmark at the 2019 Venice Biennale, reports Dutch magazine Metropolis M. The Danish Pavilion will be curated by Nat Muller. Sansour, who was born in 1973 in East Jerusalem, often addresses conflicts in and around Palestine in works set in a science-fiction universe. Her most recent exhibition was at Beirut’s Dar El-Nimer gallery, and she has also shown in Liverpool, Rome, Dubai, London, and Madrid, among other cities.

“It is a huge honor for me to represent Denmark at the Venice Biennial,” Sansour said. “It has always been a big dream of mine to exhibit at the Giardini, and it’s a very special feeling to get to develop a new series of works for the Danish Pavilion.”

Lisette Vind Ebbesen, chair of the Danish Arts Foundation, emphasized the global reach of Sansour’s unearthly artwork. “We have chosen Larissa Sansour, because her art addresses issues that are relevant, not only to people in Denmark but also to the rest of the world. She delves into current political issues as well as more universal aspects of the human condition associated with identity and sense of belonging. Good art functions as a trigger for conversations, and we believe that Larissa Sansour achieves precisely that in a deeply affecting way in her art.”

