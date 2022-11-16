Larry Gagosian Forms Board of Directors, Hinting at Succession Plan

Larry Gagosian today announced a new board of directors for Gagosian, the globe-spanning gallery that bears his name. The board is composed of eight staffers, including Gagosian himself, and twelve external members, all of whom are collectors and a number of whom are trustees of major museums. The board was selected late last year and met for the first time this past May.

“My goal in assembling a board of directors was to raise the bar on the gallery’s strategic thinking and vision for the future,” said Gagosian in a statement. “I felt it was important to welcome different perspectives and experiences into a conversation about the opportunities and challenges facing artists today and tomorrow, as well as the future of collecting. We have gathered many of the most talented minds in their respective industries, a number of whom have specific experience at the intersection of their trade and art. Their insights can help us validate our priorities and how we are positioning the business for success and growth.”

The move is seen by many as signifying the seventy-seven-year-old’s plans for his legacy, which has recently been a subject of much debate. Among the external members named to the board are curator Francesco Bonami, filmmaker Sophia Coppola, hedge fund manager J. Tomilson Hill, artist Jenny Saville, and Delphine Arnault, the eldest daughter of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and member of the conglomerate’s executive committee. Rumors that LVMH would acquire Gagosian swirled earlier this month but were denied by the gallery.

A full list of board members is below.

Gagosian Board of Directors External Members:

Delphine Arnault

Laurent Asscher

Bill Bell

Francesco Bonami

Valentino Carlotti

Sofia Coppola

Matthew S. Dontzin

Glenn Fuhrman

J. Tomilson Hill

Dasha Zhukova Niarchos

Jenny Saville

Evan Spiegel

Internal Members:

Larry Gagosian

Andrew Fabricant, chief operating officer

Serena Cattaneo Adorno, senior director, Paris

Alison McDonald, chief creative officer

Stefan Ratibor, senior director, London

Nick Simunovic, senior director, Hong Kong

Kara Vander Weg, senior director, New York

Millicent Wilner, senior director, London

