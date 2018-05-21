LA’s Main Museum and ArtCenter College Announce Exploratory Partnership

The Main Museum in downtown Los Angeles and the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena have announced that they plan to enter into a seven-month operational and programmatic partnership, beginning June 1, that will allow both institutions to further their missions.

Essentially, the arrangement between the two cultural institutions involves the Main becoming part of ArtCenter. The museum, which only partially opened in 2016, will lease its historic Hellman building to the school, for $1 per year, and ArtCenter will provide financial stability for the Main. The partnership comes after a months-long effort by the Main to find a partner that would help ensure the future of the museum.

According to the Main, its programming and residency program will “continue in its current spirit” as construction on the institution’s three buildings—the Farmers and Merchants Bank, the Hellman Building, and the Bankhouse Garage at Fourth and Main Street—continues. The non-collecting museum currently operates at Beta Main and will open in phases until the museum is fully completed in 2020.

Funded by developers Tom Gilmore and his partner Jerri Perrone, the $50 million project is being designed by Tom Wiscombe Architecture and will boast of 40,000 square feet of exhibition space and a rooftop sculpture garden and amphitheater.

“Though we don’t yet have all the details of the collaboration finalized, we are fortunate to have the time and space to imagine the possibilities as a group,” Allison Agsten, direcotor of the Main, said in a statement. “Movements aren’t made by individuals, they are made by the collective, and to that end, the more of us that can work together, the better. The Main’s work is very much rooted in process—such as building the museum over time—so it seems only right to create a partnership with ArtCenter in a way that is true to our mode of organizing.”

Founded in 1930, the ArtCenter offers eleven undergraduate and seven graduate degrees in a wide variety of industrial design disciplines as well as the visual and applied arts. According to the school’s provost, Karen Hofmann, the partnership will provide ArtCenter faculty and staff with innovative learning experiences and the opportunity to engage with cultural institutions and artists in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.