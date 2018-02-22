Latvian Museum of Contemporary Art Faces Uncertain Future After Investor Accused of Money Laundering

Latvia’s Museum of Contemporary art, slated to open in 2021 in Riga, is under threat as one of its major investors is facing bankruptcy, according to Katie Davies of the Calvert Journal. This month, the US government accused ABLV Bank—one of Latvia’s largest financial institutions—of laundering billions of dollars and violating sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea in regards to its nuclear weapons program. After the US Treasury moved to sever ABLV from US markets, the institution was forced to ask Latvia’s Central Bank for a loan of almost $592 million. Elīna Vikmane, the head of the Latvian Museum of Contemporary Art Foundation, said that “the development of the museum is going according to plan,” and declined further comment.

Some are concerned about what will happen to the two hundred modern artworks owned by ABLV bound for the new museum’s collection. The bank’s insolvency would “set the development of Latvian art back for several decades,” said Lativan Center for Contemporary Art head Solvita Krese in an article written by Māra Rozenberga of LSM.LV. “There are fragmentary works currently at the Latvian National Museum of Art or the ABLV Bank collection for the upcoming Museum of Contemporary Art. These works are disappearing right now. In the best case, they are being bought and go to private collections. In the worst case, they perish.”

With approved designs by London architecture firm Adjaye Associates and Latvian studio AB3D, the museum would include an auditorium, an educational facility, a reading room, a café, and a gallery space focused on Latvian art made during the last sixty years. The museum would be the first in Latvia devoted to the country’s legacy of modern art.