Laura Creed Named Executive Director of Ballroom Marfa

Ballroom Marfa, the noncollecting contemporary art museum in Marfa, Texas, has appointed Laura Creed executive director. Creed comes to the institution from LAXART, where she serves as director of development. She succeeds Laura Copelin, who has led the museum since 2017. Copelin will remain on staff as curator at large until June then will join the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson, Arizona, as interim director and curator. Creed will join Ballroom Marfa in April.

Prior to LAXART, Creed served as an independent consultant for various nonprofits and foundations, including The Mistake Room in Los Angeles, Desert X, and Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary in Vienna, and held development and curatorial positions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, the Kenneth Armitage Foundation in London.

“I am overjoyed to be leading such a dynamic institution as it nears its twentieth year,” said Creed. “Ballroom has a unique identity that allows it a certain freedom and agility—which is essential at a time when cultural institutions are being questioned and reconsidered. Since its beginning, Ballroom has had an enviable track record of mounting shows that promote inclusivity and diversity. In this way, Ballroom rounds out the landscape by championing work by women, artists of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. I look forward to strengthening this spirit and further establishing Ballroom as a beacon in West Texas.”

