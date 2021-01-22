Laura Domencic Named Executive Director of Erie Art Museum

Arts consultant and curator Laura Domencic has been appointed executive director of the Erie Art Museum, Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh native will assume her new role on February 8, replacing interim director Pam Masi, who had occupied the post since March, following the hasty January exit of executive director Joshua Helmer. Helmer had been with the institution for less than two years before allegations that he had behaved inappropriately toward female colleagues at the museum and at the Philadelphia Art Museum, where he had previously worked as an associate curator, caught up with him, forcing his departure.

“It is an honor for me to be invited to be a part of the Erie Art Museum,” said Domencic in a statement. “I look forward to working with the staff and board to deepen the connection of the museum within community life and to grow its financial resources. The museum has the potential to build dynamic programs that lift up many voices and strengthen its role as a regional cultural destination.”

Domencic, who for the past three years led an artist residency program in Ambialet, France, and has most recently worked as a freelance arts consultant, curator, and fundraiser, spent eleven years as director of the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, where she played a key role in the institution’s merging with Pittsburgh Filmmakers. A visual artist, she holds a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University, and earned her MFA at Lesley University.

“We are all impressed with Laura’s track record of working with artists and engaging the community in cultural and educational programming,” said Andona Zacks-Jordan, president of the Erie Art Museum board of directors, in a statement.

The Erie Art Museum, like many institutions across the country, shuttered in March owing to the continuing Covid-19 crisis; it reopened in June and at present is open on Fridays and Saturdays by appointment only.

ALL IMAGES