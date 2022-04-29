Laura Mott to Lead Cranbrook Art Museum in Detroit

Detroit’s Cranbrook Art Museum has named Laura Mott, who joined the institution in 2013 as senior curator of contemporary art and design, as chief curator. In her new capacity, she will play a major role in shaping collections, mentoring curators, and organizing and overseeing exhibitions.

“Laura Mott has been integral partner in Cranbrook Art Museum’s expansion of its programming in recent years, including ambitious site-specific projects in Detroit and developing new scholarship through exhibitions and publications,” noted Cranbrook director Andrew Blauvelt. “We are thrilled to have her lead the curatorial vision for our next chapter as a museum as we continue to diversify our collections and expand the reach of our programming both locally and nationally.”

Since arriving at Cranbrook, Mott has curated and cocurated more than twenty exhibitions, including 2019’s “Landlord Colors: On Art, Economy, and Materiality,” for which she was named a Warhol Curatorial Fellow. Among the other exhibitions she has organized are “Nick Cave: Here Hear” (2015), “Maya Stovall: Liquor Store Theater Performance Films” (2017), “Allie McGhee: Banana Moon Horn” (2021–22), “Olga de Amaral: To Weave a Rock” (2021–22), and upcoming exhibitions of the work of Tyrell Winston and Sonya Clark. She additionally led the multiyear project “Tunde Olaniran: Made a Universe,” which will open at the museum in June and will feature a film, an installation, and a performance by the Flint-based Nigerian American musician and performer.

Prior to coming to Cranbrook, Mott held various curatorial positions at Gothenburg Konsthall, Sweden; IASPIS, Stockholm; Mission 17, San Francisco; and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. Mott holds a BFA/BA in art history and studio art from the University of Texas at Austin and an MA in curatorial studies from the Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College, in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.

ALL IMAGES