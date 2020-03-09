Laura Owens and Sarah Sze Among Artists to Create Work for LaGuardia Airport

The Public Art Fund has announced a new collaboration with LaGuardia Gateway Partners—the private entity operating and redeveloping Terminal B at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The fund will commission contemporary artists Jeppe Hein, Sabine Hornig, Laura Owens, and Sarah Sze to create four large-scale works that will be unveiled later this year.

“New Yorkers will soon have a major terminal at LaGuardia Airport that reflects the energy, vitality, and innovation of New York City,” said Nicholas Baume, director and chief curator of the Public Art Fund. “Great art and artists are fundamental to New York’s DNA, and we are excited to collaborate with several of the world’s most visionary artists, LaGuardia Gateway Partners and the Port Authority to create a unique new terminal that brilliantly expresses the creative spirit of New York.”

Commenting on the partnership, which is part of the $8 billion comprehensive redevelopment plan for the airport unveiled by Governor Andrew Cuomoin July 2015, Stewart Steeves, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, said: “Our goal in building a new Terminal B is to not only implement state-of-the-art advancements, but to also create a space that represents the soul of New York. We are confident that through this partnership, we have selected artists and unique pieces for the new terminal that reflect this vision.”

ALL IMAGES