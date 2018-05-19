Laura Pye Named Director of National Museums Liverpool

The National Museums Liverpool announced that Laura Pye, the head of culture for Bristol City Council, was appointed director. She will be responsible for overseeing eight of the city’s museums and galleries, including the Walker Art Gallery, the Museum of Liverpool, and the Lady Lever Gallery, and will take up the post in August.

“I’m thrilled to be welcoming Laura to National Museums Liverpool,” said the organization’s chair, David Henshaw. “We’ve recently had our highest annual visitor figure ever, and with ground-breaking exhibitions including ‘China’s First Emperor’ and the ‘Terracotta Warriors’ and ‘Double Fantasy: John & Yoko’ it’s an incredibly exciting time for Laura to be joining us.”

During her tenure at the Bristol City Council, the Liverpool native presided over the Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, M Shed, the Blaise Castle House, the Red Lodge Museum, and the Georgian House Museum as well as the Bristol Record Office, the City Arts Program, the Bristol Film Office, and the Bristol Regional Environmental Records Center.

Prior to moving to Bristol, Laura was interim Heritage and Culture Manager for Warwickshire County Council. Commenting on her new role, Pye said, “My aims are to support the growth of National Museum Liverpool’s already world class reputation and ensure we continue to deliver an inclusive, inspiring and valuable service for all.” Pye succeeds David Fleming, who stepped down from the helm of the institution in March.