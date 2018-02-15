Laura Raicovich Says Queens Museum Report Is Proof of Misalignment Between Her and the Board

Laura Raicovich, the former director of the Queens Museum in New York, has responded to an independent investigation ordered by the institution’s board, which found that Raicovich and the then-deputy director David Strauss did not “comport themselves with the standards of their positions.” The report also suggested that Raicovich “misled the board,” and was forced out of her position as director. It specifically cited her handling of a controversial event sponsored by the Israeli government that was hosted by the institution last November and her failure to disclose her involvement with the book Assuming Boycott: Resistance, Agency, and Cultural Production (2017).

In a statement provided to artforum.com, Raicovich said, “Yesterday’s report further illustrates the misalignment between me and the board of the Queens Museum and the reasons I chose to resign. I never participated in misleading the board and the decision to resign was entirely my own. I continue to support the wonderful work of the Queens Museum, which began long before I joined its ranks and will continue far into the future. I wish the board and staff well, and I look forward to the opening of ‘Mel Chin: All Over the Place’ with my colleagues at No Longer Empty that will unfold this spring at a variety of sites, including the Queens Museum.​”

Reviewed by Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times, ​the report released by the Queens Museum was critical of the book Raicovich co-edited, Assuming Boycott: Resistance, Agency, and Cultural Production, since it discusses the boycotts, divestments, and sanctions movement, B.D.S., which calls for boycotts of Israel; includes a foreword that identifies her as director of the institution; and “states that the goals discussed in the book are ‘complemented by programs, exhibitions and educational initiatives’ at the museum.” It also said that she used musuem funds to pay one of the coeditors of the work, but she has since repaid the institution.

In response to the issues the investigation raised regarding her book, Raicovich told Artnet that she never hid the project from the musuem, and that she even particpated in a series of public events related to the book in the months leading up to her start date at the musuem. “There was no tiptoeing around it,” she said.

Carin Kuoni, the director of the Vera List Center for Art and Politics at the New School in New York and a co-editor of the work, explained to artforum.com that the work “surveys in nuanced ways an issue that has become very pressing in the contemporary cultural field internationally—calls for cultural boycotts that arise on an increasingly frequent basis.” She added that “the book was conceived of as a much-needed resource on this issue for our professional field and as such does not advocate for but tries to explain boycott.”

Kuoni also defended Raicovich’s opposition to the ceremony commemorating the seventieth anniversary of the United Nations’s vote establishing the state of Israel and said that “such decisions are entirely in the purview of the director’s mandate.” She added, “Raicovich’s track record at the Queens Museum—excellent programming, enormous successes in fundraising, in community outreach, and visibility—is exemplary.”