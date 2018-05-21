Laure Prouvost to Represent France at 2019 Venice Biennale

French video and multidisciplinary artist Laure Prouvost will represent France in the Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale, which will take place from May 11, 2019 to November 24, 2019. Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of Culture Françoise Nyssen, members of the pavilion’s selection committee, said that Prouvost’s work is a “reflection of the dynamism of the French art scene.”

Born in Lille in 1978, the Turner-Prize winning artist studied in the United Kingdom and now lives and works in London and Antwerp. Known for her immersive and mixed-media installations that often address miscommunications and how things get lost in translation, Prouvost was awarded the Turner Prize in 2013 for her video installation Wantee, featuring a fictional film about her grandfather displayed in the recreated living room of her grandparents. Two years earlier, she received the Max Mara Art Prize for Women.

A major solo exhibition of the artist’s work “Ring, Sing and Drink for Trespassing,” will open at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on June 22, and a selection of her moving image instalaltions is currently on view at a show at the Bass Museum of Art in Miami. “Laure Prouvost: They Are Waiting For You” will be on view until September 2.