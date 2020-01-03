Lawrence Abu Hamdan Wins $125,000 Time-Based Media Commission

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo in Turin, Italy, have awarded the Turner Prize–winning artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan the 2022 Future Fields Commission in Time-Based Media. He is the third artist to be selected for the ongoing series of commissions, which was established by the two institutions in 2016 in support of the creation, production, and acquisition of new work in the expanding fields of video, film, performance, and sound. Previous winners of the commission are Martine Syms and Rachel Rose.

Abu Hamdan will be given $125,000 to realize his proposal for an installation with the working title How to Hear Impossible Speech: Lessons from the Division of Perceptual Studies. The project aims to expand viewers’ understanding of testimony and witness through narratives of reincarnation. “I am really looking forward to working on this commission with such supportive institutions, such impressive exhibition spaces, and such smart and precise curators, Amanda Sroka and Irene Calderoni,” Abu Hamdan said. “I am grateful to all those who have worked to make this possible and who continue to support the production of time-based media.”

The Beirut-based artist was nominated for the commission by a team of curators, writers, and critics that included Ruth Estevez, senior curator at large at the Rose Art Museum in Massachusetts; Myriam Ben Salah, curator, writer, and editor at large of Kaleidoscope magazine; Polly Staple, director of the collection of British art at the Tate, London; and Zasha Colah, curator and lecturer at the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan and cofounder of black rice in Tuensang and Clark House Initiative in Mumbai.

Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, president of the Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, said: “We strongly believe that institutions today have a responsibility to support and foster art practices that are imaginative, daring, and committed, and Future Fields offers us a significant international platform to fulfil this aim. Lawrence Abu Hamdan is one of the most significant and innovative figures of his generation and we look forward to working with him on this ambitious project.”

ALL IMAGES