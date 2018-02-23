Leading French Cultural Figures Urge Paris to Accept Jeff Koons’s Gift

Prominent members of France’s arts community are calling for Paris to continue with its plans to install Jeff Koons’s controversial memorial to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks in Paris and Nice. The artist gifted the design for the monument—a 34-foot-tall bouquet of tulips—in 2016 as “a symbol of remembrance, optimism, and healing.” The work has since been criticized by a number of artists and arts professionals, who took issue with the cost of the piece, which was paid for by the French State and private donations, and its future location, between the Musée d’art Moderne de la Ville and the Palais de Tokyo. An open letter published in January that protested the piece called it “opportunistic” and “cynical.”

In response to the backlash Bouquet of Tulips has caused, an op-ed defending the work as well as Koons’s gesture was published in Le Monde on Thursday, February 22. It reads: “Solicited for this gesture of union by the US ambassador to France, Jane Hartley, Jeff Koons, world-renowned American artist and great lover of France, wanted to offer Paris a bouquet of flowers, a monumental work unpublished and unique, a message of hope. Paris, city of savoir vivre, hospitality, and openness must accept this gesture, as all those of the same nature.”

Signed by Jean Frémon, the president of Galerie Lelong; Jacques-Antoine Granjon, the president of the administrative council of the Palais de Tokyo; and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, the executor of the Picasso estate, among others, the letter dismisses the concerns raised about the location, claiming that the plaza between two museums is natural place to put an artwork. It also reminds readers of the controversy that was stirred up by the Center Pompidou and the Louvre Pyramid, two additions to France’s architectural landscape that are now widely celebrated.

“Let’s accept this Bouquet of Tulips for the symbolic tribute it embodies: a magnificent gesture of transnational generosity, a positive and colorful message delivered to current and future generations, as an echo to our beautiful motto. . .Thus, the parents of the victims, families, Parisians of all origins, tourists, and freedom lovers will be able to say that these three Latin words that we learned at school are not a dead language. Everyone will know that fluctuat nec mergitur also means “give, receive, remember, live together, create the future: Paris.”