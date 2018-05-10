Lehmann Maupin to Open New Chelsea Gallery in September

Lehmann Maupin announced today that it will open its second New York space at West Twenty-Fourth Street and Tenth Avenue, adjacent to the High Line park in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, this fall. With interiors designed by architect Peter Marino, the 8,500-square-foot gallery will be spread across three floors.

An exhibition of works by the Los Angeles–based artist Liza Lou, who is known for challenging sociopolitical constructs of gender and class, will inaugurate the space on September 6. The show, Lou’s second with Lehmann Maupin and first in New York since 2008, will feature work produced by the artist over the last three years, including her monumental installation The Clouds, 2015–18, a one hundred-foot-long woven painting modeled after Claude Monet’s triptych Les Nuages, 1922.

Since Rachel Lehmann and David Maupin founded the gallery in New York in 1996, it expanded to Hong Kong in 2013 and to Seoul last year.