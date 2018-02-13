Leni Riefenstahl’s Estate Given to Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation

The late artist Leni Riefenstahl, perhaps most famous for her 1935 Nazi propaganda film Triumph of the Will, is having her estate—made up of films, photographs, letters, manuscripts, and various other files—donated to the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, which oversees Berlin’s museums, reports Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. Riefenstahl’s last living heir, Gisela Jahn (who was also the artist’s personal secretary), has decided to distribute the estate after inheriting it from Riefenstahl’s husband Horst Kettner, who died two years ago.

Riefenstahl passed away in 2003. She lived to be 101 years old.

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation will raise funds to gather a team of researchers to examine the materials. “Riefenstahl’s role in Nazism will be of central importance in handling her estate,” said Hermann Parzinger, the president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation. He also acknowledged the challenges involved in handling and presenting the items of such a controversial figure.