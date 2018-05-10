Leslie Brothers to Lead Wichita State University’s Ulrich Museum of Art

Wichita State University announced that Leslie Brothers, the current director of the McDonough Museum of Art at Youngstown State University’s Center for Contemporary Art, has been named director of the Ulrich Museum of Art. Brothers succeeds Bob Workman and will assume her responsibilities on June 18.

“We are very fortunate to have Leslie join the Wichita State University community,” said Rick Muma, interim provost at WSU. “Her background, experience, and interest align perfectly with our urban focus of providing access to educational opportunities, assisting local industry and agencies in providing solutions to their most pressing concerns, and improving the overall social wellbeing of our community.”

Brothers has helmed the McDonough Museum of Art for the last sixteen years. She also served as an adjunct professor in Youngstown’s department of art. Previously, she was curator of contemporary art at the University of Illinois’s Krannert Art Museum and held positions at the Brooklyn Museum and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, among other institutions. “This is a very exciting time to be working in a museum within a major urban research institution committed to diversity, equity and community, accelerating the discovery, creation and transfer of new knowledge,” Brothers said.