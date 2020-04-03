Leslie-Lohman Museum Appoints Laura Raicovich Interim Director

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in New York has named arts administrator, curator, and writer Laura Raicovich, the former head of the Queens Museum, as interim director. Raicovich was elected during a recent meeting of the institution’s board of trustees and will replace Gonzalo Casals, who was hired as commissioner of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs earlier this month.

“Laura is an ally to the queer community and the perfect fit to lead the museum,” Casals said. “I am active in the civic life of Jackson Heights, and I witnessed firsthand how she transformed Queen Museum into a dynamic, welcoming public space that touched the lives of diverse residents in every neighborhood in the borough with a depth of care and sensitivity.”

As president and executive director of the Queens Museum, Raicovich stabilized the museum’s administration and budget, increased fundraising capacity, oversaw its exhibition and commissions program, and transformed the institution into a convivial gathering space for the community. Previously, she led Creative Time’s Global Initiaitvies, expanding its international prescence and served as deputy director of the Dia Foudnation for over a decade.

At the Leslie-Lohman Museum, Raicovich will be tasked with guiding the institution through its temporary closure as New York City attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Commenting on the job ahead, Raicovich said, “I believe in the museum’s capacity to provide solace, joy, and connection, and I look forward to working with the programming team to come up with ways to extend our projects under the current circumstances.”

