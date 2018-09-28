Leslie-Lohman Museum Gifted $1 Million Bequest

Photographer and philanthropist Michael Becker has promised to bequest $1 million to the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art in New York, marking the largest gift in the history of the museum, which currently has a $2 endowment and an annual operating budget of $1.6 million. Becker will be honored at the museum’s fall gala on September 27, alongside Susanne Bartsch and Jon Tilli.

The museum, which began in the SoHo loft of Charles Leslie and Fritz Lohman in 1969 and continued throughout the 1970s and 80s as a space to exhibit and support gay artists, reopened in March of last year after being closed for renovations. Becker learned about its program after the museum acquired some of his photographs, which are now in its permanent collection. The Los Angeles–based artist has helped support charities focusing on LGBTQ health, education, and arts, including Inner City Arts, and had been seeking to support a museum with a similar focus.

“Michael Becker has been actively supporting the LGBT community for so long and his generous gift will sustain the museum into the future,” museum director Gonzalo Caslas told ARTnews. “Votes of confidence like this not only empower us to keep going but also serve as a model to other leaders in the community to understand how important the arts and culture are for communities like the LGBT community in recognizing the work that we’ve been doing for almost fifty years.”

