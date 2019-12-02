Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art Names Stamatina Gregory Director of Curatorial Programs

Curator and art historian Stamatina Gregory will join the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in New York as the new director of curatorial programs on January 6, 2020. In this newly created position, Gregory will oversee the museum’s exhibitions and collection management, future programming, and external collaborations. “Stamatina brings a depth of experience along with a keen awareness of contemporary visual art movements that will engage and expand our audiences,” said Margaret Rose Vendryes, co-chair of the museum’s board of trustees.

Gregory’s curatorial work primarily focuses on the interrelationship of contemporary art and politics. She served as curator of New York photographer and activist Brian Weil’s retrospective at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia and was the deputy curator of the inaugural pavilion of the Bahamas at the Fifty-Fifth Venice Biennale. She also curated “Bring Your Own Body: transgender between archives and aesthetics” (2016) at the Cooper Union with Jeanne Vaccaro. She has also taught art history, critical theory, and writing at institutions such as the New School, the School of Visual Arts, the University of Pennsylvania, and New York University.

Commenting on her appointment, Gregory said: “In a moment in which the very structure and mission of institutions are fundamentally under question, Leslie-Lohman is a place where, together, we can imagine what a museum can be and can do. Leslie-Lohman has been presenting critical and timely exhibitions and programs that embrace expanded definitions of queer art. I am thrilled to join at this exciting moment in its history.” In October, the institution dropped “Gay and Lesbian” from its name and expanded its mission as part of its rebranding. It is also fundraising to establish its first endowment fund and to reconfigure its current building to create more than one thousand square feet of public space in the museum.

