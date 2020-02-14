Leslie-Lohman Museum Selects Chitra Ganesh for Fourth QUEERPOWER Commission

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in New York has commissioned Brooklyn-based artist Chitra Ganesh to create the next iteration of its annual site-specific installation, QUEERPOWER, which will take up ten of the institution’s windows at the corner of Wooster Street and Grand Street in SoHo. Ganesh’s yearlong installation will draw on urban imagery, including early photography and video of queer and trans subcultures, and the history of architecture in SoHo, and will also address gentrification and the challenges it presents for queer life in the city.

Funded by a grant from the program’s longtime supporter the Shelley and Donald Rubin Foundation, the installation will be unveiled on the first Saturday of June at the museum’s annual block party. Now in its fourth year, QUEERPOWER recognizes and promotes artists known for their activism and involvement within the LGBTQ community. Previous artists to win the facade commission are the Silence=Death collective, fierce pussy, and Joan E. Biren, whose installation is currently on view until May 2020.

