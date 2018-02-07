Letitia Gallery Opens in Beirut

Letitia Gallery a new contemporary arts space founded by dealers Mohamad Al Hamoud and Annie Vartivarian has opened in the Hamra neighborhood of Beirut. Focused on encouraging global engagement with contemporary art in Lebanon, the gallery plans to work with international curators to create a project-focused exhibition program that will stage four to five shows annually.

“With the opening of this new space we aim to widen Beirut’s already burgeoning art scene to include critically acclaimed international artists such as [Eileen] Cooper and later Ahmed Badry, Alejandro Ospina, and Nathaniel Rackowe,” Vartivarian said in a statement. The gallery’s inaugural exhibition, a series of new canvases and print works by British contemporary artist Eileen Cooper, titled “Under the Same Moon,” opened on February 1.