Lin-Manuel Miranda Partners with Google to Digitize Art from Major Puerto Rican Museums

Google Arts & Culture is teaming up with Tony Award–winning composer, singer, actor, playwright, and producer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, and his father, Luis Miranda Jr., to make Puerto Rico’s art holdings more accessible to people across the globe. The initiative will focus on digitizing the collections of four of the island’s major museums: Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña (ICP), the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico, the Museo de Arte de Ponce, and the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico.

“Google Arts & Culture aims to be an innovation partner to the cultural sector of Puerto Rico, and democratize access to art, making it accessible to anyone, anywhere,” said Simon Delacroix, the US lead for Google Arts & Culture. “Working with the Mirandas and our Puerto Rican partners, this project contributes to that mission, as we take a first step towards sharing these artistic treasures with the world. We hope people feel inspired to learn more about Puerto Rico’s culture.”

As of November 7, more than 350 artworks, including dozens that were captured in ultra-high resolution by Google Arts & Culture’s Art Camera, are available online and many more will be added in the coming months. For the Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña, the initiative is especially beneficial. Since the institution lacks a permanent exhibitions space it is unable to share most of its art with the public. While the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico has collaborated with Google Arts & Culture since 2014, it will now be able to contribute more artwork to the project.

Among the works that will soon be accessible are The Daughters of Governor Ramón de Castro, 1797, one of the best-known works by José Campeche y Jordán—a self-taught artist who is considered one of the greatest nineteenth century Latin American painters—The Judge, 1970, a vibrant collagraph print by Myrna Báez, and Escena de la Guerra Hispanoamericana, 1898, by Manuel E. Jordan.

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, Lin-Manuel Miranda established a multi-million dollar fund last year in support of Puerto Rico’s cultural scene. Commenting on his partnership with Google, Miranda said, “My family and I have visited the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture and all of the museum partners, and fell in love with the trove of art available from San Juan to Ponce and everywhere across the island. Through this project, we hope that the world will get a glimpse of the art treasures of Puerto Rico—and then come visit them in person!”

ALL IMAGES