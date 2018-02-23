Line Ouellet Steps Down as Director and Chief Curator of Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec

Line Ouellet, the director and chief curator of Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec, has announced that she will step down from her post in May 2019. She has been at the helm of the institution since 2011. During her tenure, the museum completed a major expansion project, inaugurated the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion, launched two prizes, and added approximately 4,000 works to its collection.

“After seven years at the head of the MNBAQ, I am extremely proud to have been at the forefront of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion project, a true work of art. I am incredibly thankful for the work of its outstanding, committed team, and for everyone who contributed to its success. It is a great pleasure to see people enjoying it. I have also had the satisfaction of being able to advance art in Québec City in ways that never would have been possible before. It is therefore with a sense of accomplishment that I finish my time at the museum and move on to new opportunities.”

The Pierre Lassonde Pavilion, the museum’s fourth building, opened to the public on June 24, 2016. Designed by OMA, the venue—a lopsided ziggurat—increased the institution’s exhibition space by 90 percent and created a gateway between an adjacent greenspace, the National Battlefields Park, and the busy Grande Allée thoroughfare. “The world heritage site of Québec City now has a new landmark,” Ouellet remarked when the facility opened. “Lucid and ingenious, the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion simultaneously stands out on its site and weaves itself into its surroundings, bringing out the potential of the urban situation with a logic that is as impeccable as it is unexpected.”