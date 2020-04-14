Lisa Long Appointed Curator of Julia Stoschek Collection

The Julia Stoschek Collection in Düsseldorf and Berlin has welcomed writer and independent curator Lisa Long to its team. Long is a cofounder of the feminist initiative “And She Was Like: BÄM!,” which aims to increase awareness of feminist issues through collective and creative action, and serves as a co-editor with Marta Cacciavillani of the publication Companion Studies.

Most recently, Long curated a year-long program of exhibitions, performances, and screenings, “horizontal vertigo,” for the Julia Stoschek Collection, one of the largest private holdings of time-based art. Featuring nineteen international artists not represented in the collection—including Sophia Al-Maria, Meriem Bennani, A.K. Burns, Rindon Johnson, and WangShui—the program kicked off on March 2019 and runs through the end of the month.

“We are delighted to welcome Lisa Long as a full-time curator at the Julia Stoschek Collection,” said Julia Stoschek. “Through ‘horizontal vertigo’ I wanted to expand the scope of my collection, with new artists and fresh perspectives. We are now bringing our attention back to the collection as it continues to grow. Long’s critical perspective and her focus on feminist, queer, and decolonial issues are vital to our future programing and development.” A new exhibition curated by Long is scheduled to open in Berlin in the spring of 2021.

Commenting on her new role, Long said, “I am pleased to now focus my attention entirely on the artists in this extraordinary collection. With more than 850 works, it offers a variety of entry points to current social themes, such as questions of cultural and individual identity in the work of David Wojnarowicz, or the notion of crisis addressed in Cyprien Gaillard’s sculpture L’ange Du Foyer. As a curator, I am interested in examining ways of working through the complexity and diversity of our reality, rather than providing easy answers.”

