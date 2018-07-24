Lisa Rosendahl to Curate Göteborg Biennial’s 2019 and 2021 Editions

Lisa Rosendahl, the Swedish-born and Berlin-based curator and writer, has been named curator of the tenth and eleventh editions of the Göteborg International Biennial for Contemporary Art (GIBCA), marking a change in the event’s exhibition model. By inviting curators to lead back-to-back exhibitions, GIBCA is looking to become a platform with which artists can engage long-term. GIBCA 2019 will run from September 7 to November 17 and will take place at Röda Sten Konsthall, as well as at various locations throughout Göteborg, Sweden.

“With strong knowledge of the Nordic art scene and an informed international perspective, Lisa’s work as a curator is characterized by a context specific approach,” artistic director Ioana Leca said in a statement. “Her recent projects have focused on the industrial past and present of Sweden, exploring the history of modernity in the region with a number of Swedish and international artists. For GIBCA, a biennial located in an industrial and port city, this collaboration brings an opportunity to reflect more closely on the local context.”

Previously, Rosendahl served as curator at Public Art Agency Sweden from 2014 to 2017, during which time she initiated and curated the series “Industrial Society in Transition” and commissioned works by artists such as Alexandra Pirici, Annika Eriksson, Raqs Media Collective, Sara Jordenö, and Lisa Tan. Her other curatorial projects include “The Society Machine—the Industrial Era from the Perspective of Art” (2016), which was staged at the Malmö Konstmuseum. She also helmed Iaspis, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee’s international program for visual art, architecture, and design and ran its Stockholm-based artist residency from 2011 to 2013. Most recently, she was appointed associate professor of exhibition studies at Oslo Arts Academy.