Liverpool Biennial Reveals Theme and Participating Artists for Eleventh Edition

The Liverpool biennial announced today that the theme of its eleventh edition, “The Stomach and the Port,” will be the body and how it connects to its surroundings, the port city, and the rest of the world. Curated by Manuela Moscoso and biennial director Fatoş Üstek, the exhibition will include the work of more than fifty artists including Larry Achiampong, Lamin Fofana, Jadé Fadojutimi, Camille Henrot, Rashid Johnson, Linder, Haroon Mirza, and Daniel Steegmann Mangrané.

“We are thrilled to bring new horizons to the Biennial in 2020,” said Üstek, who succeeded Sally Tallant after she departed to lead the Queens Museum in New York last year. “We will be expanding further into public spaces with permanent and temporary artist commissions, whilst increasing our visibility in the city through our programming. We have brought together artists from the UK and around the globe, whose practices demonstrate a breadth of enquiry into the world we live in, to research and engage with Liverpool, its history, and cultural landscape.”

The biennial will take place in various locations across Liverpool, including museums, public spaces, historic sites such as Bluecoat, FACT, Open Eye Gallery, Tate Liverpool, and Victoria Gallery & Museum at the University of Liverpool, and will run from July 11, 2020 through October 25, 2020.

The artists participating in the event are as follows:

Larry Achiampong (UK/Ghana)

Erick Beltrán (Mexico)

Diego Bianchi (Argentina)

Alice Channer (UK)

Judy Chicago (USA)

Ithell Colquhuon (UK)

Christopher Cozier (Trinidad & Tobago)

Yael Davids (Israel/Netherlands)

Ines Doujak (Austria) & John Barker (UK)

Dr. Lakra (Mexico)

Jadé Fadojutimi (UK)

Jes Fan (Canada)

Lamin Fofana (Sierra Leone/USA)

Ebony G. Patterson (Jamaica)

Sonia Gomes (Brazil)

Ane Graff (Norway)

Ayesha Hameed (UK/Canada)

Camille Henrot (France)

Nicholas Hlobo (South Africa)

Laura Huertas Millán (Colombia)

Sohrab Hura (India)

Evan Ifekoya (UK)

Invernomuto (Italy) & Jim C. Nedd (Italy)

Rashid Johnson (USA)

KeKeÇa (Turkey)

Jutta Koether (Germany)

Last Yearz Interesting Negro (UK)

Ligia Lewis (USA/Dominican Republic)

Linder (UK)

Luo Jr‐shin (Taiwan)

Jorge Menna Barreto (Brazil)

Haroon Mirza (UK)

Neo Muyanga (South Africa)

Pedro Neves Marques (Portugal)

Roland Persson (Sweden)

Anu Põder (Estonia)

Reto Pulfer (Switzerland/Germany)

André Romão (Portugal)

Kathleen Ryan (USA)

Zineb Sedira (France)

Xaviera Simmons (USA)

Teresa Solar (Spain)

Daniel Steegmann Mangrané (Spain/Brazil)

Jenna Sutela (Finland)

UBERMORGEN (Austria/USA) & Leonardo Impett (UK/Italy)

Luisa Ungar (Colombia/Austria)

Alberta Whittle (Barbados)

Zheng Bo (China)

David Zink Yi (Peru/Germany)

ALL IMAGES